A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station New Orleans 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescued two mariners April 1, 2021 from a vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The 20-foot recreational vessel was located half submerged taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 19:34 Photo ID: 6580371 VIRIN: 210401-G-G0108-1003 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 259.28 KB Location: LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.