    Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station New Orleans 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescued two mariners April 1, 2021 from a vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The 20-foot recreational vessel was located half submerged taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain.

