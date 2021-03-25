Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Chen 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, US 7th Fleet, center left, poses for a photo with Republic of Korea Adm. Boo Suk Jong, Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations, center right, and senior U.S. and Republic of Korea military leadership at the Republic of Korea Navy headquarters in the Gyeryongdae Complex. Merz visited the Republic of Korea to meet with Republic of Korea military leadership as part of a scheduled trip to promote preparedness and partnership in the region where the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet, employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 19:00
    Photo ID: 6580240
    VIRIN: 210325-N-ZU710-0156
    Resolution: 5757x3838
    Size: 990.22 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits South Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    alliance
    partnership
    Republic of Korea
    CNFK
    Naval Forces Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT