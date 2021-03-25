Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea

Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, US 7th Fleet, center left, poses for a photo with Republic of Korea Adm. Boo Suk Jong, Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations, center right, and senior U.S. and Republic of Korea military leadership at the Republic of Korea Navy headquarters in the Gyeryongdae Complex. Merz visited the Republic of Korea to meet with Republic of Korea military leadership as part of a scheduled trip to promote preparedness and partnership in the region where the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet, employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific.

