Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea

Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, US 7th Fleet, center right, poses for a photo with Republic of Korea Vice Adm. Lee Sung Hwan, commander, Republic Of Korea Fleet, center left, and senior US and Republic of Korea military leadership at Republic Of Korea Fleet headquarters in Busan Naval Base. Merz visited the Republic of Korea to meet with Republic of Korea military leadership as part of a scheduled trip to promote preparedness and partnership in the region where the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet, employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific.

