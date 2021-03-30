Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First USSF Commander Guardian "All Call" held at Kirtland [Image 3 of 3]

    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay”
    Raymond, Chief of Space Operations,
    receives a welcome greeting from Robert
    Klingseisen, Joint Navigation Warfare
    Center director, during his visit to the
    JNWC at Kirtland Air Force Base, New
    Mexico, March 30, 2021. Raymond, who is
    the senior uniformed Space Force officer
    responsible for the organization, training
    and equipping of all organic and assigned
    space forces serving in the United States
    and overseas, toured several of Kirtland’s
    facilities and learned about their missions
    and capabilities during his brief visit. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique
    Barcelo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:42
    Photo ID: 6580201
    VIRIN: 210330-F-PM546-1047
    Resolution: 4427x3162
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First USSF Commander Guardian "All Call" held at Kirtland [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland
    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland
    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT