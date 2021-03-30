U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay”

Raymond, Chief of Space Operations,

receives a welcome greeting from Robert

Klingseisen, Joint Navigation Warfare

Center director, during his visit to the

JNWC at Kirtland Air Force Base, New

Mexico, March 30, 2021. Raymond, who is

the senior uniformed Space Force officer

responsible for the organization, training

and equipping of all organic and assigned

space forces serving in the United States

and overseas, toured several of Kirtland’s

facilities and learned about their missions

and capabilities during his brief visit. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique

Barcelo)

