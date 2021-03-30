U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay”
Raymond, Chief of Space Operations,
receives a welcome greeting from Robert
Klingseisen, Joint Navigation Warfare
Center director, during his visit to the
JNWC at Kirtland Air Force Base, New
Mexico, March 30, 2021. Raymond, who is
the senior uniformed Space Force officer
responsible for the organization, training
and equipping of all organic and assigned
space forces serving in the United States
and overseas, toured several of Kirtland’s
facilities and learned about their missions
and capabilities during his brief visit. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique
Barcelo)
