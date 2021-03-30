U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay”

Raymond, Chief of Space Operations,

speaks during the first USSF Guardian All

Call at Kirtland Air Force Base, New

Mexico, March 30, 2021. Raymond, who is

responsible for the organization and

training of all assigned space forces, spoke

to Guardians about the founding of the

Space Force and where the organization is

heading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff

Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:42 Photo ID: 6580200 VIRIN: 210330-F-PM546-1102 Resolution: 3974x2839 Size: 4.9 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First USSF Commander Guardian "All Call" held at Kirtland [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.