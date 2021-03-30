Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First USSF Commander Guardian "All Call" held at Kirtland [Image 2 of 3]

    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay”
    Raymond, Chief of Space Operations,
    speaks during the first USSF Guardian All
    Call at Kirtland Air Force Base, New
    Mexico, March 30, 2021. Raymond, who is
    responsible for the organization and
    training of all assigned space forces, spoke
    to Guardians about the founding of the
    Space Force and where the organization is
    heading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff
    Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:42
    Photo ID: 6580200
    VIRIN: 210330-F-PM546-1102
    Resolution: 3974x2839
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First USSF Commander Guardian "All Call" held at Kirtland [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland
    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland
    First USSF Commander Guardian &quot;All Call&quot; held at Kirtland

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Space Force

