U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay”
Raymond, Chief of Space Operations,
speaks during the first USSF Guardian All
Call at Kirtland Air Force Base, New
Mexico, March 30, 2021. Raymond, who is
responsible for the organization and
training of all assigned space forces, spoke
to Guardians about the founding of the
Space Force and where the organization is
heading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff
Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 18:42
|Photo ID:
|6580200
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-PM546-1102
|Resolution:
|3974x2839
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First USSF Commander Guardian "All Call" held at Kirtland [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT