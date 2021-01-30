210131-N-ON148-1003 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2021) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Martin Coffer (right), a native of Chicago., assists Mineman 2nd Class Brandon Marco (left) as they guide RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles into the launcher during an ammunition onload aboard Independence-class litorral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michael Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:06 Photo ID: 6580071 VIRIN: 210131-N-ON148-1003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.9 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tulsa Sailors [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.