210131-N-ON148-1003 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2021) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Martin Coffer (right), a native of Chicago., assists Mineman 2nd Class Brandon Marco (left) as they guide RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles into the launcher during an ammunition onload aboard Independence-class litorral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6580071
|VIRIN:
|210131-N-ON148-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tulsa Sailors [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT