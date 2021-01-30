Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tulsa Sailors [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Tulsa Sailors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    210131-N-ON148-1003 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2021) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Martin Coffer (right), a native of Chicago., assists Mineman 2nd Class Brandon Marco (left) as they guide RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles into the launcher during an ammunition onload aboard Independence-class litorral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michael Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6580071
    VIRIN: 210131-N-ON148-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
