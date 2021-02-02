Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy Sailors [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Michael Murphy Sailors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    210202-N-BA874-1001 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb 2, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Gabriel T. Ramos, a native of National City, Calif., conducts pre-fire checks of the MK-38 25 mm machine gun weapon system during a gunnery exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Pascual B. Edjan)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:06
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NATIONAL CITY, CA, US
    USS Michael Murhpy

