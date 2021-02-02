USS Michael Murphy Sailors

210202-N-BA874-1001 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb 2, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Gabriel T. Ramos, a native of National City, Calif., conducts pre-fire checks of the MK-38 25 mm machine gun weapon system during a gunnery exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Pascual B. Edjan)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6580069
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-BA874-1001
|Resolution:
|1429x954
|Size:
|148.63 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|NATIONAL CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
