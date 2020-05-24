Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th LRS Loads Equipment for Deployment [Image 8 of 11]

    124th LRS Loads Equipment for Deployment

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron load an Atlas Air Boeing 747-4KZF with cargo in preparation for the 124th Fighter Wing’s deployment to Southwest Asia, May 24, 2020, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. More than 400 members of the 124th Fighter Wing and the 190th Fighter Squadron will deploy throughout the spring and summer in support of Operations Freedom's Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 17:34
    Photo ID: 6579983
    VIRIN: 200524-Z-FS166-1387
    Resolution: 2343x3280
    Size: 187.45 KB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, 124th LRS Loads Equipment for Deployment [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS

    cargo
    deployment
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron

