124th LRS Loads Equipment for Deployment

Airmen with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron load an Atlas Air Boeing 747-4KZF with cargo in preparation for the 124th Fighter Wing’s deployment to Southwest Asia, May 24, 2020, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. More than 400 members of the 124th Fighter Wing and the 190th Fighter Squadron will deploy throughout the spring and summer in support of Operations Freedom's Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

Date Taken: 05.24.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 by Ryan White