Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Resilient Military Child to the Rescue [Image 1 of 2]

    A Resilient Military Child to the Rescue

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Military children are known for being resilience and that trait proved timely and to the rescue recently. Iris Motter, the eight-year daughter of Lt. j.g. Tefany Motter, Navy Nurse Corps officer assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, was recognized for her quick thinking in rendering support to a family member in need of medical attention. Iris was presented a special command Good Catch Award at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, March 29, 2021 (Official Navy phot by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6579831
    VIRIN: 210329-N-HU933-105
    Resolution: 4476x3074
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Resilient Military Child to the Rescue [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Resilient Military Child to the Rescue
    A Resilient Military Child to the Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Resilient Military Child to the Rescue

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT