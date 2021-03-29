Military children are known for being resilience and that trait proved timely and to the rescue recently. Iris Motter, the eight-year daughter of Lt. j.g. Tefany Motter, Navy Nurse Corps officer assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, was recognized for her quick thinking in rendering support to a family member in need of medical attention. Iris was presented a special command Good Catch Award at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, March 29, 2021 (Official Navy phot by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).
A Resilient Military Child to the Rescue
