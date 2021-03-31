BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

“I got the shot to help build herd immunity and protect my family, colleagues, and battle buddies.”
- Maj. (Dr.) Eder Lemus
(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
