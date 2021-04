BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

“I got the COVID vaccine because I want to protect my children, who are not eligible for the vaccine yet.”

- Amanda Bustos-Tubig

(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

