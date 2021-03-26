Female NUWC Keyport team secures patent for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle system

210326-N-JB957-863 KEYPORT, Wash. (March 26, 2021) - A KRILL Unmanned Underwater Vehicle is a type of UUV compatible with a transfer device that's in the patent process by an all-female team at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, in Keyport, Washington. (Courtesy graphic)

