Female NUWC Keyport team secures patent for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle system

210322-N-JB957-001 KEYPORT, Wash. (March 22, 2021) - A 3D mockup of a KRILL Unmanned Underwater Vehicle, which is a type of UUV compatible with a transfer device that's in the patent process by an all-female team at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, in Keyport, Washington. (Courtesy photo)

