Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Delta Company Obstacle Course [Image 6 of 6]

    Delta Company Obstacle Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, climb a rope during the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 1, 2021. During the course recruits had to complete each obstacle to overcome their fears and increase confidence among themselves. (Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 13:23
    Photo ID: 6579510
    VIRIN: 210401-M-CI314-1009
    Resolution: 2566x3849
    Size: 700.73 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Obstacle Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Obstacle Course
    Delta Company Obstacle Course
    Delta Company Obstacle Course
    Delta Company Obstacle Course
    Delta Company Obstacle Course
    Delta Company Obstacle Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT