Delta Company Obstacle Course

Rct. Devin A. McGill, with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 1, 2021. During the course recruits had to complete each obstacle to overcome their fears and increase confidence among themselves. (Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 04.01.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US