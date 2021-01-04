Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant

Motor transport operators from the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command navigate a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle familiarization course during the Master Driver Trainer Qualification Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The course, taught by a Mobile Training Team from the U.S. Army Transportation School's Army Driver Standardization Office at Fort Lee, qualifies noncommissioned officers to plan, organize, and develop a safe and effective driver’s training program for their units. Noncommissioned officers receive the additional skill identifier "M9" upon successful completion. (U.S. Army file photo)

