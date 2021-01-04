Motor transport operators from the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command navigate a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle familiarization course during the Master Driver Trainer Qualification Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The course, taught by a Mobile Training Team from the U.S. Army Transportation School's Army Driver Standardization Office at Fort Lee, qualifies noncommissioned officers to plan, organize, and develop a safe and effective driver’s training program for their units. Noncommissioned officers receive the additional skill identifier "M9" upon successful completion. (U.S. Army file photo)
This work, Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS
Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant
