Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant [Image 2 of 2]

    Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Motor transport operators from the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command navigate a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle familiarization course during the Master Driver Trainer Qualification Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The course, taught by a Mobile Training Team from the U.S. Army Transportation School's Army Driver Standardization Office at Fort Lee, qualifies noncommissioned officers to plan, organize, and develop a safe and effective driver’s training program for their units. Noncommissioned officers receive the additional skill identifier "M9" upon successful completion. (U.S. Army file photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 12:04
    Photo ID: 6579210
    VIRIN: 210401-A-US054-292
    Resolution: 800x511
    Size: 363.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant
    Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motor transport operator
    master driver
    trans corps
    fort-lee-news-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT