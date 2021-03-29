Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant

Sgt. Maj. Darryl O. Dotson Jr., Trans. School SGM, recently announced the expansion of the Master Driver Trainer Qualification Course beyond Fort Lee. A Santa Fe reserve component site is scheduled to host its first class, a virtual offering, May 23, and eventually train 200 Soldiers on a yearly basis. A site at Fort Knox, Ky., is also planned under the expansion.

