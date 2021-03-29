Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Sgt. Maj. Darryl O. Dotson Jr., Trans. School SGM, recently announced the expansion of the Master Driver Trainer Qualification Course beyond Fort Lee. A Santa Fe reserve component site is scheduled to host its first class, a virtual offering, May 23, and eventually train 200 Soldiers on a yearly basis. A site at Fort Knox, Ky., is also planned under the expansion.

    This work, Master driver course coming to more locations, says school commandant [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

