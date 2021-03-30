Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Darse "Del" Crandall Jr. visits USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 1 of 3]

    Rear Admiral Darse &quot;Del&quot; Crandall Jr. visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    210330-N-GR655-040 GROTON, Conn. (March 30, 2021) – Rear Admiral Darse "Del" Crandall Jr., deputy judge advocate general of the Navy, left, is guided by Cmdr. David Grogan, commanding officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), during a ship tour at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. March 30, 2021. Indiana and crew belong to Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and development operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 09:56
    Photo ID: 6579067
    VIRIN: 210330-N-GR655-040
    Resolution: 1732x1154
    Size: 355.79 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Darse "Del" Crandall Jr. visits USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Indiana (SSN 789)

