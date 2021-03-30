210330-N-GR655-040 GROTON, Conn. (March 30, 2021) – Rear Admiral Darse "Del" Crandall Jr., deputy judge advocate general of the Navy, left, is guided by Cmdr. David Grogan, commanding officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), during a ship tour at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. March 30, 2021. Indiana and crew belong to Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and development operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

