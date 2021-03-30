USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy

INDIAN OCEAN (March 30, 2021) Royal Australian Navy Sailors hold the phone and distance line aboard the Royal Australian Navy support ship HMAS Sirius (O 266) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

