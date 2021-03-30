INDIAN OCEAN (March 30, 2021) Royal Australian Navy Sailors observe a fuel transfer between the the Royal Australian Navy support ship HMAS Sirius (O 266) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea March 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6579016
|VIRIN:
|210330-N-FZ335-1348
|Resolution:
|3000x1662
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
