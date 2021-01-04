U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Chiefs Celebrate Birthday

210401-N-IO414-1009 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 1, 2021) - Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collections) Heidi Rankin, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), delivers opening remarks during the 128th chief petty officer birthday celebration onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, April 1. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

