    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Chiefs Celebrate Birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Chiefs Celebrate Birthday

    BAHRAIN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Crouch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210401-N-IO414-1020 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 1, 2021) - U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Command Master Chief Melissa Ochoa, delivers remarks during the 128th chief petty officer birthday celebration onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, April 1. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Chiefs Celebrate Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jordan Crouch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Chiefs Celebrate Birthday
    NAVCENT

