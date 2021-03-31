SAAPM Proclamation Signing 2021

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Yingst, 7th MSC command sergeant major, sign the 7th MSC Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation for 2021 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 31, 2021. Throughout the Army, April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM.

Date Taken: 03.31.2021
Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE