    SAAPM Proclamation Signing 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    SAAPM Proclamation Signing 2021

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joy Dulen 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Yingst, 7th MSC command sergeant major, stand next to the 7th MSC Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation for 2021 after signing it in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 31, 2021. Throughout the Army, April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM.

    April
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    7th Mission Support Command
    7thMSC

