    Beach Clean-Up on Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 6]

    Beach Clean-Up on Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2021) – Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Michael Benedict, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, picks trash out of the brush during a beach clean-up event onboard NSF Diego Garcia April 1, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique/released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 03:28
    Photo ID: 6578825
    VIRIN: 210401-N-XZ205-1046
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beach Clean-Up on Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

