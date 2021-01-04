Beach Clean-Up on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors pick up trash along the shore during a beach clean-up event onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia April 1, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique/released).

