    NMCB 4 and 3rd Marines Defend the Beach [Image 5 of 6]

    NMCB 4 and 3rd Marines Defend the Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Lt. Winston Young 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    210317-N-LG955-1102 OKINAWA, Japan (March 17, 2021) Construction Electrician Constructionman Daniel Meyer, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, prepares for beach defense operations with 3rd Marines. NMCB-4 provided potable water out of sea water in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base operations and defended the beachhead during an integrated exercise with 3rd Marines. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations, theater security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Winston Young/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 03:00
    Photo ID: 6578818
    VIRIN: 210317-N-LG955-1102
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 and 3rd Marines Defend the Beach [Image 6 of 6], by LT Winston Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    NECC
    30 NCR
    NMCB 4
    NECF
    NECC 15

