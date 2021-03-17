NMCB 4 and 3rd Marines Defend the Beach

210317-N-LG955-1079 OKINAWA, Japan (March 17, 2021) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 provided potable water out of sea water in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base operations and defended the beachhead during an integrated exercise with 3rd Marines. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations, theater security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Winston Young/Released)

