RIJEKA, Croatia (Mar. 30, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dillon Leggett, left, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Francis Edquid during a SHOTEX aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Mar. 30, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 02:31 Photo ID: 6578794 VIRIN: 210330-N-GW139-1012 Resolution: 4971x3551 Size: 542.25 KB Location: RIJEKA, HR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visits Croatia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.