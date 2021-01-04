210401-N-RC734-1032
MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2021) - Members of the Misawa Chief Petty Officer’s Association participate in a formation run around Misawa Air Base in celebration of the 128th Chief Petty Officer’s birthday. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 23:55
|Photo ID:
|6578719
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-RC734-1032
|Resolution:
|4910x3268
|Size:
|12.84 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Chief’s 128th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT