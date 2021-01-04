Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa Chief’s 128th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    Misawa Chief’s 128th Birthday

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210401-N-RC734-1018
    MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2021) - Members of the Misawa Chief Petty Officer’s Association participate in a formation run around Misawa Air Base in celebration of the 128th Chief Petty Officer’s birthday. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6578718
    VIRIN: 210401-N-RC734-1018
    Resolution: 4003x2664
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Chief’s 128th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Chief’s 128th Birthday
    Misawa Chief’s 128th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PT
    CPO Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT