Misawa Chief’s 128th Birthday

MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2021) - Members of the Misawa Chief Petty Officer’s Association participate in a formation run around Misawa Air Base in celebration of the 128th Chief Petty Officer’s birthday. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

Date Taken: 04.01.2021