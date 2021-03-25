U.S., Japan plant cherry blossom tree on Sagami Depot as symbol of friendship

Sagamihara Chuo Ward Director Masayuki Fujita, left, and Kenneth Estabrook, right, assigned to the Directorate of Public Works and the chief Sagami sub-facility engineer, pose for a photo in front of a cherry blossom tree they planted together March 25 on a shared area of Sagami General Depot to symbolize a commitment to the friendship between the installation and the city in which it resides. The tree was one of 60 the Chuo Ward donated that were planted on Sagami Depot’s “joint-use” area.

