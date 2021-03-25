Representatives from Kanagawa City’s Chuo Ward, left, and U.S. Army Garrison Japan, right, plant a cherry blossom tree together March 25 on a shared area of Sagami General Depot to symbolize a commitment to the friendship between the installation and the city in which it resides. The tree was one of 60 the Chuo Ward donated that were planted on Sagami Depot’s “joint-use” area.
U.S., Japan plant cherry blossom tree on Sagami Depot as symbol of friendship
