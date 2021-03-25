Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan plant cherry blossom tree on Sagami Depot as symbol of friendship [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S., Japan plant cherry blossom tree on Sagami Depot as symbol of friendship

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Representatives from Kanagawa City’s Chuo Ward, left, and U.S. Army Garrison Japan, right, plant a cherry blossom tree together March 25 on a shared area of Sagami General Depot to symbolize a commitment to the friendship between the installation and the city in which it resides. The tree was one of 60 the Chuo Ward donated that were planted on Sagami Depot’s “joint-use” area.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 20:45
    This work, U.S., Japan plant cherry blossom tree on Sagami Depot as symbol of friendship [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS

    Cherry Blossom Tree
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Bilateral event
    Sagami General Depot
    target_news_asiapacific

