    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 3]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits South Korea

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    210324-N-ZZ999-0004 SEOUL, Republic of Korea (Mar. 24, 2021) Republic of Korea Airforce General Won In Choul, Chairman of Republic Of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Vice Adm. Bill Merz, Commander, US 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visited the Republic of Korea to meet with Korean military leadership as part of a scheduled trip to promote preparedness and partnership in the region where U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Republic Of Korea Fleet Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 20:41
    Photo ID: 6578584
    VIRIN: 210324-O-ZZ999-0004
    Resolution: 1500x760
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits South Korea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits South Korea
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits South Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alliance
    Partnership

