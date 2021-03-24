Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Korea

210324-O-ZZ999-0003 SEOUL, Republic of Korea (Mar. 24, 2021) Republic of Korea Airforce General Won In Choul, Chairman of Republic Of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets Vice Adm. Bill Merz, Commander, US 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visited the Republic of Korea to meet with Korean military leadership as part of a scheduled trip to promote preparedness and partnership in the region where U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Republic Of Korea Fleet Public Affairs)

