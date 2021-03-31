Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Gov, Norfolk Mayor Tours Norfolk-Based CVC [Image 5 of 5]

    Virginia Gov, Norfolk Mayor Tours Norfolk-Based CVC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Greg Leveque, the officer in charge of the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center in Norfolk, Virginia, speaks with local Hampton Roads media following a press conference at the site, March 31, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

