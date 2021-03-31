Virginia Gov, Norfolk Mayor Tours Norfolk-Based CVC

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper, center, thanks U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Ring, the dual status commander for Virginia, left, and the Department of Defense for their support of the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center in Norfolk, Virginia during a press conference, March 31, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole- of-government response to COVID 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

