Checkertail Airmen’s excellence, resiliency focus of CMSAF visit

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass looks over the shoulder of Airman 1st Class MaryCruz Vera-Bedolla, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation support operator, as she drives a vehicle simulator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2021. Tyndall is the first base in the Department of Defense to house two of the Doron 550 TruckPlus simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

