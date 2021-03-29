Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Master Sgt. Michael Stout, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observables chief, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2021. Stout explained to Chief Bass the tedious process of keeping Tyndall’s F-22 Raptors mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 16:09
|Photo ID:
|6578224
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-PU499-1041
|Resolution:
|5633x3924
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkertail Airmen’s excellence, resiliency focus of CMSAF visit [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT