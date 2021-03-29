Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkertail Airmen's excellence, resiliency focus of CMSAF visit

    Checkertail Airmen’s excellence, resiliency focus of CMSAF visit

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Master Sgt. Michael Stout, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observables chief, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2021. Stout explained to Chief Bass the tedious process of keeping Tyndall’s F-22 Raptors mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 16:09
    Photo ID: 6578224
    VIRIN: 210329-F-PU499-1041
    Resolution: 5633x3924
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Resiliency
    F-22 Raptor
    Chief Bass

