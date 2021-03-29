Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210329-A-ZN169-022 [Image 4 of 4]

    210329-A-ZN169-022

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Red Cross volunteer Kendal Benjamin inserts a needle in the arm of Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier March 29 at a Community Blood Drive held at the NCO Club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 14:47
    Photo ID: 6577965
    VIRIN: 210329-A-ZN169-022
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 718.54 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210329-A-ZN169-022 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210329-A-ZN169-001
    210329-A-ZN169-014
    210329-A-ZN169-016
    210329-A-ZN169-022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    81st
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Blood Drive
    Tavernier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT