Red Cross volunteer Kendal Benjamin inserts a needle in the arm of Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier March 29 at a Community Blood Drive held at the NCO Club.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:47
|Photo ID:
|6577965
|VIRIN:
|210329-A-ZN169-022
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|718.54 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210329-A-ZN169-022 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
