210329-A-ZN169-016

A volunteer clenches her fist while giving blood at the Community Blood Drive held March 29 at the NCO Club on post. The American Red Cross and Fort Jackson hold community blood drives each quarter.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:47
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
