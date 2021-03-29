Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210329-A-ZN169-016 [Image 3 of 4]

    210329-A-ZN169-016

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A volunteer clenches her fist while giving blood at the Community Blood Drive held March 29 at the NCO Club on post. The American Red Cross and Fort Jackson hold community blood drives each quarter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 14:47
    Photo ID: 6577964
    VIRIN: 210329-A-ZN169-016
    Resolution: 2195x1606
    Size: 299.33 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210329-A-ZN169-016 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210329-A-ZN169-001
    210329-A-ZN169-014
    210329-A-ZN169-016
    210329-A-ZN169-022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    81st
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Blood Drive
    USAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT