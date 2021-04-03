Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way

    Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Kelly Slaughterbeck, (left) Observer, Coach/Trainer paralegal noncommissioned officer in charge, and Maj. Kathy Denehy, senior operational law OC/T , are pictured in the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s training area, called the box, as they prepare to advise a rotational legal team March 8 before training begins.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:41
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    by Angie Thorne

    Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way
    Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way

    Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way

