    Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Col. Tiffany Chapman, only the second female to hold the post of Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Polk.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:41
    Photo ID: 6577611
    VIRIN: 200728-A-WU691-134
    Resolution: 1190x1488
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, Fort Polk OSJA celebrates women leading way [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Col. Tiffany Chapman
    second female to hold post of Staff Judge Advocate

