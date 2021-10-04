Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Transportation Battalion NCO Induction [Image 2 of 2]

    39th Transportation Battalion NCO Induction

    RP, GERMANY

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV (right), Exercise Command Sergeant Major with the Joint Multination Readiness Center and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky. M. Noid (left), 39th Transportation Battalion Senior Enlisted Advisor cut a cake during a Noncommissioned Officer’s Induction ceremony March 10, 2021 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Twenty Five Soldiers from the unit were inducted as NCOs of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Oliver Sommer)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 10:09
    This work, 39th Transportation Battalion NCO Induction [Image 2 of 2], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39th Transportation Battalion NCO Induction
    39th Transportation Battalion NCO Induction

    NCO Induction
    EUCOM
    US Army
    39th Transportation Battalion
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogehter

