39th Transportation Battalion NCO Induction

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV (right), Exercise Command Sergeant Major with the Joint Multination Readiness Center and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky. M. Noid (left), 39th Transportation Battalion Senior Enlisted Advisor cut a cake during a Noncommissioned Officer’s Induction ceremony March 10, 2021 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Twenty Five Soldiers from the unit were inducted as NCOs of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Oliver Sommer)

