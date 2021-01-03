Belgian paratroopers with 1st Battalion of Para Commando, stationed in Diest Belgium, jump on Chièvres Air Base, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, Mar. 01, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 07:59
|Photo ID:
|6577331
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-RX599-1074
|Resolution:
|3098x4642
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base [Image 19 of 19], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT