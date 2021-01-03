Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base [Image 19 of 19]

    Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Belgian paratroopers with 1st Battalion of Para Commando, stationed in Diest Belgium, jump on Chièvres Air Base, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, Mar. 01, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6577343
    VIRIN: 210301-A-RX599-1143
    Resolution: 5520x3684
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base [Image 19 of 19], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    jump
    Parachute drop
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Belgium Defence Air Component

